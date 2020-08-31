PM Imran rejects OGRA summary for hike in fuel prices

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday rejected the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) summary suggesting an increase in petroleum prices for the month of September, ARY News reported.

“The federal government will not increase fuel prices as people are already going through difficult times due to coronavirus and recent rainfalls and floods across the country,” said PM Imran in a statement.

He further said that the incumbent government will not put more burden on flood-hit masses by increasing petroleum prices.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) in its summary had proposed an increase of about Rs5 per litre in the prices of petrol and HSD for the month of September.

Read more: ECC approves mechanism to change petroleum prices after 15 days

Last month, the federal government hiked the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) up to Rs5 per litre ahead of Eidul Adha.

The notification for the new prices read that the rate of petrol was increased up to Rs3.86 per litre and Rs5 per litre for high-speed diesel.

