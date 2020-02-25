Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


PM Imran Khan orders to remove his pictures from utility stores

PM Imran Khan Pictures

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Tuesday directed immediate removal of his pictures from the utility stores, ARY News reported.

Showing his resentment over installation of his portraits outside the utility stores, PM Imran Khan said his motive is only to serve the masses and publicity will not tolerated at any cost.

Following the directives of the premier, the utility stores administration removed portraits of PM Imran Khan across the country.

The administration has been directed not to use any political pictures in future.

Read more: Discounted commodity items at Utility Stores to be available from tomorrow

Earlier on January 6, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan had formally approved a relief package for utility stores across the country, bringing the price of regular use commodity items down considerably.

The price of sugar per kilogram is available on a discount of Rs7 at utility stores, the retail price of sugar in the open market it Rs75 and will be available at Rs68 per kg in utility stores.

Prices of rice, white chickpeas along with other commodity items will also be reduced. Official notification of the discounted prices of commodity items had been issued.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Govt land illegally occupied by Khawaja Asif’s relative retrieved: Sources  

Pakistan

PAF exhibits parts of Indian MiG 21, shot down on Feb 27

Pakistan

FM Qureshi welcomes UN chief’s mediation offer on Kashmir dispute

Pakistan

Girl suffering from cancer wants strict SHC action against gutka


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close