LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan has started mulling over names to replace incumbent Chief Secretary Punjab Jawad Rafique Malik after issues popped up between the latter and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, ARY NEWS reported citing sources.

According to sources, the chief minister has conveyed his reservations regarding the incumbent chief secretary to Imran Khan.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has started mulling over names and it is likely that the incumbent top provincial official will be replaced by Federal Commerce Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar.”

The differences between the two popped up just six weeks after Jawad Rafique’s appointment and if replaced he would be the sixth chief secretary to be changed during the two year-term of the incumbent government.

None of the chief secretary in the province was able to work for more than eight months in the province.

According to sources, Jawad Rafique Malik started neglecting orders from the chief minister as he neglected appointments of officials recommended by Usman Buzdar. He is also blamed for positing officials who remained associated with PML-N in past on key posts, they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab government decided to replace bureaucrats, who remain appointed in the province for the last 10 years.

According to a report on April 25, the move came after the appointment of Jawad Rafique Malik as Chief Secretary Punjab, who replaced Major (retired) Azam Suleman.

According to details, the services of the top government officials appointed in the province for 10 years will be handed over to the federal government.

The bureaucrats in the list included provincial secretaries Nabeel Awan, Sara Aslam, Masood Mukhtar, Ali Murtaza, Ameer Jan, Additional Chief Secretary Services and General Administration department Shaukat and Additional Chief Secretary Momin Agha. According to sources, the officers were to be transferred from the Punjab province in 2018, however, it could not happen due to the pressure put up by them.

