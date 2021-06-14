ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a session to review progress in COVID-19 vaccination, across the country, ARY News reported on Monday.

The session, also attended by federal ministers and concerned officials, was briefed on the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) strategy on the vaccination drive and the indicators.

The prime minister Imran Khan called the steps taken for the Coivd-19 vaccination as satisfactory, adding that the pandemic could be subdued with timely vaccination and implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“More than 10 million people in the country, have been administered vaccine so far,” the meeting was briefed.

“All government, semi-government and private institutions are working towards ensuring 100 percent vaccination of their employees,” the session was informed. “The work is also going on to enhance capability of the vaccine centres,” the session was informed.

“The formation of the mobile vaccination teams has been in its final stage,” the meeting told.

The session was informed that Covid-19 vaccination of the 50 percent employees of the Ministry of Education has been completed.

A public awareness campaign has been launched in collaboration with the private sector. Coronavirus vaccination centres have been formed at government and the privately owned hospitals, the meeting was further informed.

“The number of mobile vaccination teams has been enhanced from 48 to 600,” the session told.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Asad Umar, Hamad Azhar, Faisal Sultan, Shaikh Rashid, Azam Swati and top government officials.

