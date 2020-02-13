ISLAMABAD: A review meeting on federal development schemes in Sindh was held in Islamabad on Thursday with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

The meeting reviewed progress on the ongoing federal projects in Sindh province.

وزیر اعظم @ImranKhanPTI کی زیر صدارت سندھ میں وفاقی ترقیاتی سکیموں کی پیش رفت کے حوالےسے جائزہ اجلاس

اجلاس میں وزیر منصوبہ بندی اسد عمر،وزیر برائے انفارمیشن ٹیکنالوجی خالد مقبول صدیقی اورمتعلقہ وفاقی سیکرٹری صاحبان شریک

صوبہ سندھ میں جاری وفاقی ترقیاتی منصوبوں پر پیش رفت کا جائزہ pic.twitter.com/sK3IeNu9Re — PTI (@PTIofficial) February 13, 2020

Planning Minister Asad Umar, MQM-P leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and federal secretaries concerned attended the meeting.

Earlier on Wednesday, it was learnt that MQM-P leadership has decided to make a ‘big decision’ in the near future in view of its differences with the federal government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Sources said that MQM-P leadership complains about the unseriousness of the federal government for showing unseriousness to release funds for the development of Karachi despite making many promises after spending 18 months into power.

Read: Sindh governor briefs PM Imran on talks with MQM-P

Sources closer to MQM-P said that the leadership has decided to finalise its future strategy as the political party is facing pressure from the citizens. The members of the MQM-P Rabita Committee have joined heads to mull over beginning a public contact campaign and its dissociation with the government’s alliance, sources added.

On February 6, another round of talks between the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and its disgruntled ally Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) had come to an end with the two sides seeming to be in agreement on the resolution of civic issues troubling the port city.

Comments

comments