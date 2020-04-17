ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday issued directives for the authorities concerned to work out a plan stipulating measures against the coronavirus during the holy month of Ramazan, reported ARY News.

He gave this direction during a meeting with Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri.

The premier instructed that consultations be held with religious scholars to seek their guidance in this regard.

Prime Minister Khan is due to meet Ulema next week.

During the meeting, a consultative meeting of President Dr Arif Alvi with clerics slated for tomorrow came under discussion.

Earlier, on April 16, the minister had said government will hold consultations with religious scholars on the issue of restrictions on the five prayers, Friday prayer and Tarawih in mosques on April 18.

He slammed Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman saying he didn’t even bother to take the government into confidence before going ahead with his declaration that the lockdown restrictions don’t apply to congregational prayers in mosques.

The minister said the government try to find a middle ground after giving audience to religious scholars

