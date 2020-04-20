Web Analytics
PM Imran expresses satisfaction over govt’s relief efforts

PM-Imran-Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday expressed satisfaction over the government’s relief efforts saying the Ehsaas programme is providing relief to the masses in a fair and transparent manner, irrespective of their political affiliations.

He was speaking to a delegation of members of the National Assembly from Faisalabad, who called on him at the PM Office in Islamabad. The delegation comprised Chaudhry Asim Nazeer, Nawab Sher Waseer, Nasrullah and Khurram Shehzad.

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar was also in attendance in the meeting.

The premier directed the MNAs to carry out relief activities in their constituencies, especially during the upcoming holy month of Ramazan.

The lawmakers lauded the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme saying this step encourage the weak segments of society in this testing time. They briefed the prime minister on the coronavirus situation in their constituencies and the government’s relief efforts.

