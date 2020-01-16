Govt going all-out to provide maximum relief to people: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated on Thursday the government is making all-out efforts to provide maximum relief to the people despite difficult economic situation.

He was chairing a meeting on measures to control prices of commodities and provide relief to people in Islamabad.

The prime minister said the present government’s only priority is to provide relief to people. He directed all the ministries and the departments concerned to present a report on implementation of measures regarding public relief and its results within two days.

He said the government is well aware of the difficulties people have to face due to the difficult economic situation and the economic reforms introduced by the government.

PM Khan said the government has allocated 190 billion rupees for Ehsaas programme. He said health insurance worth 720,000 is being provided to the needy under Sehat Insaf Card. He added the government has provided seven billion rupees to Utility Stores to bring down the prices of essential commodities.

He said all possible administrative measures are being taken to ensure provision of essential commodities, control their prices and check profiteering and hoarding.

Imran Khan directed the authorities to finalise at the earliest the proposal of increasing monthly stipend under the Benazir Income Support Programme. He also directed the advisor on commerce to finalise proposals and the required steps to decrease price of fertilizers by 400 rupees to provide relief to the small farmers.

