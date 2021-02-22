Those trying to hijack Senate elections blot on democracy: PM Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Monday has repeated his stance that open voting is the only way to eliminate horse-trading during the Senate elections, ARY News reported.

This he said while expressing his views during a telephonic conversation with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and Adviser Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan.

Both the leaders discussed legal matters and strategy for upcoming Senate polls.

Speaking on the occasion, the PM said those trying to hijack the Senate elections are a blot on the name of democracy and added that open voting is the only solution to eliminate horse-trading during Senate-polls.

Matter of Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh’s arrest also came under discussion. Awan conveyed the reservations expressed by the PTI workers over the arrest.

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan had expressed hope that his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would emerge as a victorious party in upcoming Senate elections scheduled to take place on March 3.

The prime minister had said this while chairing a meeting of government spokespersons. The meeting discussed the current political situation and the Senate elections, while the spokespersons were briefed on government decisions.

