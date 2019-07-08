ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan is scheduled to visit Shandur for a day tomorrow (Tuesday), ARY News reported on Monday.

The Prime Minister would witness the final of the Shandur Polo Festival.

PM Imran Khan is also slated to distribute prizes among the winners of the historic festival.

A three-day Shandur Polo Festival began in district Chitral yesterday (Sunday) morning.

Inspector General Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Major General Rahat Nasim Ahmed Khan inaugurated the festival.

Speaking on the occasion, he said holding such a big polo festival in Shandur Valley is a breakthrough reflecting that peace has been restored in the country.

He said arranging polo festival was a difficult task but the security forces and district administrations have made it possible.

The IG FC said Pakistanis have tremendous skills which will be utilized for prosperity and development of the country.

He lauded the efforts of Tourism Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and district administrations of Chitral for arranging recreational activities in the festival.

Different colorful programmes including Paragliding, food stalls and traditional dances have also been arranged in the festival.

Meanwhile, Ghizar defeated Laspur by 7-8 goals in a polo match on the opening day of the festival.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan who was chief guest on the occasion said the present government is committed to encourage sports and other healthy activities in the province.

He said billions of rupees have been allocated for this purpose.

Chief Minister expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by district administration Chitral and Tourism Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to facilitate tourists in Shandur.

He also witnessed long jump and para-gliding competitions.

