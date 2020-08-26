Shireen Mazari presents report to PM over plight of female inmates

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari has met Prime Minister Imran Khan and briefed him on the plight of women languishing in different jails besides presenting recommendations for prison reforms, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

PM Imran Khan had constituted a high-level committee headed by Shireen Mazari in May to assess the conditions faced by women prisoners in different jails. The committee had been directed to lay out reforms and recommendations within four months after probing into the plight of female prisoners.

During the meeting, Mazari presented two-year performance report of her ministry.

The minister also shared the progress on women shelters for vulnerable and helpless women, as well as discussed the progress on the establishment of Child Protection Unit.

The CPU in Islamabad was being built to ensure security, education and psychological support among other facilities, for abandoned children, she told the premier.

They mulled over setting up special courts for children and steps for transgender rights.

Imran Khan commended the committee for furnishing the satisfactory report. He said protection of human rights is the key to a civilized society.

The PM noted that the protection of human rights was the top priority of the government and maximum efforts will be made to achieve targets.

