ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday issued directives for simplifying the process of issuance of licences, permissions, and No Objection Certificates (NOC).

He directed the Cabinet Division to work out separate mechanisms or Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the regulatory authorities to ensure easy and time-bound issuance of licenses, permissions or No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to the applicants.

The prime minister also called for making the process simple, easy and time-bound, according to a PM Office statement.

Read More: PM condemns Nankana episode, says ‘zero tolerance’ to such incidents

He instructed that the same SOPs with timelines and procedure be placed on websites of the respective authorities for convenience of the public.

PM Khan asked the Cabinet Division to take necessary action in consultation with the respective regulatory authorities and furnish draft procedure to him within two weeks.

Read More: PM Imran orders country-wide crackdown on profiteers

Comments

comments