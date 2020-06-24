Reports of air accidents publicised for the first time in Pakistan: PM Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that the investigation reports of air accidents were being made public for the first time in the country, ARY News reported.

The premier praised the efforts of the institutions for publicising the inquiry report of PK-8303 plane crash. He said that the present government had also publicised the inquiry reports for sugar and wheat crisis.

PM Imran Khan made the statement while chairing the meeting of government and party spokespersons where the participants held discussions over the current political situation of the country.

Read: Human error caused PK-8303 plane crash, minister tells NA

The participants of the meeting have also exchanged views on the debatable statement of the Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry. Sources told ARY News that the premier asked the members to maintain party discipline. He added that the violation of party discipline was a condemnable act.

During the meeting, the government members have expressed confidence over the decisions taken by the premier and the top leadership of the ruling political party.

