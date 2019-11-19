ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday telephoned the newly-elected President of Sri Lanka, Gotabaya Rajapaksa to felicitate him on his election as the 7th President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.

During the telephonic conversation, he said the election reflected the trust reposed by the Sri Lankan people in the leadership and vision of President Rajapaksa.

Prime Minister Khan hoped the country and its people would achieve greater success and prosperity under President Gotabaya’s stewardship.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka bilateral relations were also discussed. The two leaders reciprocated each other’s desire to further fortify bilateral cooperation in diverse areas.

PM Khan extended a cordial invitation to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to visit Pakistan, which he accepted.

Earlier on Nov 18, the Sri Lankan president had expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Khan and the people of Pakistan for “warm wishes” on his victory in the country’s presidential poll.

“I thank PM @ImranKhanPTIand people of Pakistan for your warm wishes,” he tweeted in response to Prime Minister Khan’s tweet in which he had congratulated the former on his victory in the Sri Lankan presidential elections.

“I look forward to further enhancing the already warm relations with Pakistan & will endeavour to encourage peaceful and harmonious coexistence and economic progress in the SAARC region,” he added.

