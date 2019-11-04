ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan Imran Khan on Monday said that state comes before politics and the federal government will not let the state become weak, ARY News reported.

Speaking to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Babar Awan, who called on him, here today in Islamabad, PM Imran Khan vowed to strengthen the institutions for Pakistan’s stability.

The meeting deliberated on country’s political situation including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal’s Azadi March and other legal and constitutional affairs.

The premier said, he personally appeared before the Supreme Court and ATC, because everyone is equal in the eyes of the law. “No one would be allowed to disturb law and order.”

He stressed that the opening of Katarpur Corridor will be the best depiction of inter-faith harmony and Pakistan is ready to welcome Sikh community from around the globe.

Read more: Giving opposition NRO will amount to treachery with Pakistan: PM Khan

Babar Awan said JUI-F Chief Fazal-ur-Rehman’s sit-in is against the judicial decisions because the court had only allowed to carry out a march, not to stage sit-in. Fazal-ur-Rehman’s Azadi March has pushed the Kashmir cause behind, he added.

The PTI leader congratulated PM Imran Khan on record increase in remittances is due to the trust of overseas Pakistanis in this government, he concluded.

Comments

comments