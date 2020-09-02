PM orders maximum efforts for improving subsidy system

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed making maximum efforts to bring improvements in subsidies’ system, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

PM Imran Khan chaired a high-level meeting for reviewing measures for improving subsidies system.

The premier exchanged views on the provision of direct and indirect subsidies to different sectors besides reviewing the flaws in the current system and expenditures of the government.

A briefing was given to PM Imran Khan by a think tank regarding plans for overhauling the current subsidy system.

During the meeting, Imran Khan said that the federal government is bearing the financial burden worth trillions in term of subsidies. He added that the government’s priorities are very clear regarding the current system and maximum efforts must be made for improving it.

Read: PM Imran directs overhaul of subsidy system

Earlier in August, PM Imran Khan had said that the government was taking all-out measures to make subsidy system more transparent, effective and targeted.

Presiding over a meeting, PM Imran had issued directives to ensure effective utilisation of subsidies to give maximum relief to lower-income segments of the society. He maintained that fulfilling the requirements of poverty-stricken people was the government’s top priority.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar, National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) chairman and finance secretary and other officials had attended the meeting.

Comments

comments