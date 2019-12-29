PM Imran Khan summons federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a session of the federal cabinet on December 31 (Tuesday), ARY News reported.

As per details, the cabinet members will meet under the chair of PM Imran Khan on Tuesday to discuss 8-point agenda that includes:

The overall political and economic situation of the country

The draft bill of the National College of Arts Institute will be present in the cabinet meeting.

The handover of Sohail Ahmed to UK authorities

The appointment of Small and Medium Enterprises (SEMs) CEO

The cabinet would be briefed on financial statistics

The federal cabinet in its last meeting held on December 24 had rejected the removal of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz’s name from the Exit Control List with consensus.

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, while answering a question said that 24 cases pertaining to including and removing names of various people from ECL were presented before the cabinet, which approved placement of four names on ECL, removal of eight names, while a decision on eight other cases was deferred. She said there should be one and uniform law in Pakistan without any special treatment.

Read: Not allowing Maryam to go abroad upholds law, says Babar Awan

“A 21-point agenda was discussed in the federal cabinet session under the chair of PM Imran Khan where the government has given special instructions for providing relief to the needy people. The decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on December 12 have been approved. The cabinet gave approval for the appointment of Farrukh Iqbal as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Women Bank, as well as 11 members of Pakistan Sports Board.”

Comments

comments