ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a session of the federal cabinet on November 19 (Tuesday), while the seven-point agenda of the upcoming meeting was also issued, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The cabinet members will meet under the chair of PM Imran Khan on November 19 to review the overall political and economic situation of the country.

Sources said that the premier will take the cabinet members into confidence over the decisions taken by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) core committee which had met on November 2. The committee had decided not to accept any unconstitutional demand of protesting Maulana Fazlur Rehman-led Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) including the prime minister’s resignation.

Read: Govt not to accept any unconstitutional demand, decides PTI’s core committee

The recommendations made by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) are likely to be approved besides giving go-ahead to the decisions taken by the cabinet’s special committee for the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, sources added.

A briefing and detailed report will be given to PM Imran Khan over National Tariff Policy for its approval and vacant key positions in different ministries and government departments respectively.

Sources told ARY News that the appointment of chief executive officer in industries’ ministry, designation of CEO of Pakistan Industrial Development Corporation and Federal Insurance Ombudsman are also included in the session’s agenda.

