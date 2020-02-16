PM Imran Khan summons important meeting of spokespersons tomorrow

Web Analytics
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on Sunday summoned an important gathering of government spokespersons on tomorrow (Monday), ARY News reported.

The meeting is set to take place at 3 pm tomorrow afternoon.

The meeting has been called to take the spokespersons into confidence and discuss matters pertaining to important political and governmental issues.

PM Imran Khan will also apprise the spokespersons about the recently concluded visit of Turkish President Erdogan and the ongoing visit of UN Chief, Antonio Guterres.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will also give the spokespersons a brief guideline about how to tackle the issues at hand.

Spokespersons representing both Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and the federal government will participate in the meeting.

