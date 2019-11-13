ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan summoned a session today to review the progress of development projects running under different ministries, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The session will be attended by finance adviser Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, planning minister and other high-level officials, who would give a detailed report over the progress of ongoing development projects, sources said.

The participants of the session will also formulate strategies for on-time completion of the ongoing projects and hold consultations for the initiation of new development schemes.

PM Imran Khan had directed cabinet members to complete pending projects at earliest while chairing a session of the federal cabinet on November 5.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan summoned the officers of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to the PM Secretariat today.

Sources told ARY News that PM Khan will get a briefing from FBR high-level officers over economic targets of the country. Moreover, the premier will also gain the confidence in the revenue body’s officers pertains to the reformations in FBR laws, sources added.

PM Khan and FBR officials will also exchange views over financial challenges to the country in the upcoming meeting. He will also give economic targets to the revenue institution’s officials.

