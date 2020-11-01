Web Analytics
PM Imran Khan to visit Swat on Friday

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will reach Swat on Friday on a day-long visit, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

During the visit, the prime minister will distribute Sehat Insaf cards among poor people.

Sources said that the premier will also address a ceremony in Swat. PM will be accompanied by federal and provincial ministers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan last month had launched Sehat Sahulat Programme for the entire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa residents aimed at providing health insurance cover of a million rupees to all the families.

Sehat Sahulat Programme

Under the programme, each family will receive health coverage of Rs1 million per year. Both public and private hospitals designated by the programme will provide free treatment to residents of the province.

Earlier, 40 percent population of the province had been benefitting from Sehat Insaf Card.

