PM Imran Khan telephones Egypt president

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has telephoned Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and congratulated him on devising a national strategy to fight coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported on Thursday.

PM Imran Khan also apprised the Egyptian president regarding Pakistan’s efforts to contain the virus and relief package to the needy people.

The premier said that the freezing of loans would help developing countries to fight COVID-19. PM Khan also recalled the previous meetings with President Sisi held in Makkah and Madinah. He also praised the anti-coronavirus measures of the Egyptian government.

He said that the developing countries were facing the threats of disease and hunger at once and urged more steps to support the weak economies. PM Khan, President Sisi also exchanged views on different steps taken to curb the spread of the virus.

