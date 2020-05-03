PM Imran Khan telephones Canadian counterpart, Justin Trudeau

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday telephoned his Canadian counterpart, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss matters of mutual interest and the global coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported.

Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked the Canadian Prime Minister for his support shown towards Pakistan’s call for debt relief at the G20.

PM Imran Khan also apprised Justin Trudeau on the current situation of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Imran Khan also condoled the loss of life in Canada due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and called the havoc it has thus far wreaked, historic in proportion, read a press release on the matter.

More than 243,004 people have died worldwide since Covid-19 pandemic surfaced in China in December, as some countries are easing restrictions due to reduction in coronavirus cases, while in some countries the virus is still playing havoc and deaths are increasing.

According to international media reports, in all, more than 3.4 million cases have now been reported in 195 countries and territories.

