PM Imran Khan telephones Pervaiz Elahi, Khalid Maqbool

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Thursday telephoned leaders of the coalition parties ahead of National Assembly’s session, summoned on Saturday, ARY News reported.

PM Imran Khan will seek a vote of confidence from the house after Hafeez Sheikh’s defeat in the Senate Polls.

In his telephonic conversation with Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and thanked for his role in getting the Senate candidates elected unopposed from Punjab.

The matter of seeking a vote of confidence from the NA also came under discussion. Pervaiz Elahi assuring his full support to PM Khan, the speaker Punjab Assembly said they are the allies of the incumbent government and will remain its allies.

Meanwhile, PM Imran Khan also telephoned Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and discussed Saturday’s session of the vote of confidence.

