PM Imran Khan to attend International conference on Afghan refugees: sources

ISLAMABAD: Secretary-General United Nations Antonio Guterres is scheduled to participate at a dinner tonight at the Foreign Office in his honor, sources privy to the developments claimed, ARY News reported on Sunday.

It is being claimed that the Afghan Refugees Conference scheduled to take place tomorrow will also be attended by the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

The UN Chief is slated to speak at the conference and is also set to meet the Prime Minister, President and Army Chief of the country in separate meetings.

Guterres will also be seen present at a pictorial exhibition of Pakistani UN peacekeeping forces who have and continue to serve an important role in the global body, sources revealed.

Read More: Concerted effort needed to end Islamophobia, says UN Chief

Earlier in the day, The UN secretary-general met with the refugees from Afghanistan, Yemen, and Tajikistan during an event in Islamabad. The refugees shared their experience in the education, business and skill development sectors with the UN chief during their meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, António Guterres said that Pakistan is a hospitable country and had especially hosted the Afghan refugees for a longer period. “I am thankful to Pakistan for their hospitality,” he said.

United Nation Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also has reiterated his call for the Kashmir dispute to be resolved through dialogue while addressing a conference about climate change in Islamabad this afternoon, he advised both countries to engage in meaningful dialogues for the peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute.

