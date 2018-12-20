PM Imran Khan to chair Federal Cabinet meeting today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting of federal cabinet in Islamabad on Thursday (today).

The cabinet will discuss a 26-point agenda in the meeting scheduled to begin at 11:00 AM.

A briefing on the austerity measures to cut government spending will be the part of the agenda of the meeting, sources said.

The meeting will also endorse the Afghanistan and Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity, according to reports.

Pakistan’s petroleum agreements with Saudi Arabia are also an item on the cabinet’s agenda.

Moreover, FATA reforms and restoration of agency welfare funds also included in the federal cabinet’s business for today.

The cabinet among others will also approve a defence agreement between Pakistan and Belarus.

The meeting will also approve spendings for Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) liaison offices at Tehran and Athens.

The cabinet will also discuss and approve the new master plan for the federal capital Islamabad.

Apart of it, the ministers will consider over a summary about fixing prices of medicines and endorse the decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee for the cabinet.

