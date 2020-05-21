PM Imran Khan to chair Punjab’s upcoming food policy meeting: Aleem Khan

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Food Punjab Aleem Khan called upon the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan at his office in Islamabad on Thursday, ARY news reported.

Aleem Khan apprised the premier about the ongoing wheat purchasing drive and crackdown on wheat hoarders in the province.

Matters of great importance related to governance and current political atmosphere was also discussed among the two government functionaries.

The Prime Minister expressed great satisfaction on record breaking purchases of wheat by the province.

After the meeting concluded minister Aleem Khan told the media that PM Imran Khan will head the upcoming policy meeting of the provincial food ministry so that a better and even more potent strategy could be devised for Punjab’s future food supply.

Aleem Khan hinted that the current policy on subsidy may be changed so that the general public could reap maximum benefit.

