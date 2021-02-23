PM Imran Khan to depart for Sri Lanka today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan embarks on a two-day official visit to Sri Lanka today (Tuesday), on the invitation of his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa.

He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including members of the Cabinet and senior officials.

As per the schedule shared by the Foreign Office, during the visit, PM Imran Khan would meet with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

“The prime minister will also lead the delegation-level talks, covering all areas of cooperation between the two countries including trade and investment, health and education, agriculture and science & technology, defence and security, and culture and tourism,” the FO said adding that besides that views would also be exchanged on key regional and international issues.

Read more: Looking forward to welcome PM Imran Khan: Sri Lankan PM

During the visit, the spokesman said that the reconstitution of the Sri Lanka-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Association will be announced to further promote parliamentary exchanges between the two countries.

The Prime Minister will also participate in a joint ‘Trade and Investment Conference’ aimed at promoting trade and investment between the two countries. A number of MoUs to enhance bilateral cooperation will be signed during the visit.

