PM Imran Khan to launch Sehat Sahulat Programme for the disabled today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to launch Sehat Sahulat Programme for the disabled today (Saturday), ARY News reported.

Earlier, the federal government had renamed the Prime Minister’s National Health Programme (PMNHP) as “Sehat Sahulat Programme, ARY News reported on June 30.

The ‘Health Card’ has also been renamed ‘Sehat Insaf Card’.

The Ministry of National Health Services and the State Life Insurance Corporation (SLIC) signed an agreement in a ceremony for implementation of the Sehat Sahulat Programme.

The PMNHP was launched by the government on Dec 31, 2015, for Islamabad and called it as the first step to make the country a welfare state.

The scheme was supposed to be extended to all parts of Punjab, Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and the tribal districts of Fata as the governments of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had declined to join the scheme in which they also had to contribute their share.

The KP government had later launched its own programme for the province.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had issued directives for inclusion of all the disabled persons registered with the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) in the Sehat Insaf Cards programme.

Speaking to the media, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said families of the tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are also being given Sehat Insaf cards on the directives of the premier.

He said the facility will also be extended to the entire population of Tharparkar, adding that the prime minister has given special directives to include all the disabled persons who are registered for disability with NADRA in the programme.

