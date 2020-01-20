PM Imran Khan to meet President Trump at forum in Davos

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump will hold a series of meetings with various world leaders when he heads to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland this week, the White House said.

Among the leaders he will meet with include Iraqi President Barham Salih, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Swiss Confederation President Simonetta Sommaruga and Nechirvan Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan Regional government. Reuters previously reported as well that Trump also intends to meet with Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

He also intends to meet with Klaus Schwab, the World Economic Forum founder.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to meet US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) scheduled to start January 22 in the Swiss city of Davos, the Foreign Office said on Monday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Zulfi Bukhari and other officials will be accompanying him.

Sources said the prime minister will meet foreign investors to apprise them of untapped investment opportunities in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will return upon completion of his visit on Jan 23.

The prime minister will address at the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) special session on ‘Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World’, a press release from the Foreign Office read.

“Two key highlights of the visit include the Prime Minister’s keynote address at the WEF Special Session, and his interaction at the ‘Pakistan Strategy Dialogue’ with CEOs and corporate leaders,” it read.

The prime minister will hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders, the Foreign Office said, adding that it “would be the third leadership-level interaction between Pakistan and the US since the Prime Minister’s visit to Washington in July 2019”.

The premier is expected to reach Switzerland today for an official, three-day visit to attend the global event at the invitation of WEF founder and Executive Chair Professor Klaus Schwab.

The prime minister would also highlight occupied Kashmir’s current situation and the country’s perspective on key regional and international issues. He is also expected to share Pakistan’s vision and achievements in terms of economy, peace and stability, trade, business, and investment opportunities, the press release added.

As per the Foreign Office, several meetings with a number of corporate, business, technology, and finance executives, as well as representatives of international financial institutions were also scheduled.

“The Prime Minister is set to speak to senior international media persons and editors during a session with the Forum’s International Media Council and will give interviews to major international media outlets,” it said.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the invitation-only event, which takes place in the Alpine resort town of Davos amid tight security. Nearly 3,000 participants from 118 countries are expected to attend the event.

