PM Imran Khan to pay one-day visit to Lahore

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Lahore to pay one-day visit on Saturday (tomorrow) where he will hold meetings with Punjab governor, chief minister and representatives of the business community, ARY News reported on Friday.

During his visit, the premier is scheduled to meet Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, representatives of the business community.

He will depart for federal capital on Saturday evening after staying one day in Lahore.

Besides reviewing measures to curb coronavirus pandemic, PM Khan will also attend a ceremony of Corona Relief Tiger Forces in Lahore.

According to a report, the number of registration of youth in Corona Relief Tiger Force crossed 500,000 including 13,552 women.

