PM Imran Khan to pay one-day visit to Saudi Arabia: sources

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay one-day official visit to Saudi Arabia where he will meet Saudi king and crown prince, citing sources, ARY News reported on Friday.

Earlier in October, Prime Minister Imran Khan had paid a brief visit to Saudi Arabia where he met King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

During his previous visit, Riyadh leadership had agreed to remain engaged and consult closely to take forward the premier’s initiative to ensure peace and security in the region.

Prior to his Saudi Arabia’s visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan had held a meeting with Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani at Saadabad Palace in Tehran.

Read: PM Imran Khan likely to visit to three countries next month

Speaking at a joint presser alongside the Iranian president, PM Khan said Pakistan is willing to play its role towards strengthening peace and stability in the region.

“War between Saudi Arabia and Iran should never happen. The issue is complex but can be resolved through dialogue for which I am here”, he said.

“This visit to Iran and the visit which I will undertake to Saudia on Tuesday is a Pakistan led initiative. I will go with a positive mind to Saudia, Pakistan will play the role of a facilitator. We are willing to host both countries in Islamabad so that they could try and iron out their differences.”

Comments

comments