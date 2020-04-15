ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Karachi for a day-long visit on Thursday (tomorrow) where he will meet with Sindh governor and other PTI leaders, ARY News reported.

Sources said the prime minister Imran Khan will hold a meeting with the coronavirus task force at Governor House. The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and other members of the provincial cabinet will attend it.

The premier will also visit the Expo Centre field hospital to review the arrangements. PM Imran Khan is also expected to hold meetings with religious scholars and the business community.

Earlier in the day, PTI’s Central Vice President and Parliamentary leader of the Party in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh called on PM Imran in Islamabad.

During the meeting, PM said the federal government was making every possible effort to provide relief to the people in these testing times amid the pandemic.

It must be noted that there are 1688 confirmed coronavirus cases in Sindh. The province reported 150 new cases of coronavirus during the past 24 hours.

At least six more people died from coronavirus today, taking the provincial tally to 41. The total number of recovered patients in the province stands at 560.

