PM Imran Khan to visit Lahore today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will visit Lahore today where he will hold important meetings with officials of the provincial government.

During a day-long visit, PM Imran Khan is expected to inaugurate Firdous Market Underpass. The 540-long underpass has been completed with the cost of Rs1.17bn. The project will benefit more than 100,000 people.

Furthermore, PM Khan will also hold meetings with Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and members of the provincial cabinet.

The prime minister will also be briefed on the pace of work on the River Ravi project, the new business park as well as progress made on health care.

He will also get a briefing on the steps being taken by the Punjab government to contain coronavirus spread.

During his last visit on October 28, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the concerned authorities to ensure phase-wise provision of health cards across Punjab.

Presiding over a meeting on the distribution of health cards in Punjab, PM Imran Khan had said that the provision of quality health facilities to the masses was the top priority of the government

