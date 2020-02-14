ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Lahore for a day on Saturday (tomorrow), ARY News reported, citing sources.

During the visit, PM Imran will address Sehat Insaf card ceremony arranged by Punjab health ministry and will distribute Sehat cards among poor people.

PM Khan will hold a one-on-one meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. He will also chair a meeting on inflation and law and order situation in Punjab.

Presiding over a high-level meeting pertaining to control prices of food items in Islamabad on Thursday, PM Imran Khan directed to launch a massive crackdown against the elements involved in adulteration in food items and playing with people’s lives.

He said that adulterated food was affecting the growth of children as well as causing different diseases. The prime minister said that all possible efforts should also be made to eradicate food adulteration using modern technology.

Read More: PM Imran approves relief package worth Rs15 bn to address inflation: sources

Among others, the chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and chief secretaries of Balochistan and Sindh also participated in the meeting through video conference.

