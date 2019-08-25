PM Imran Khan to visit Swabi today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a visit to Swabi district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province tomorrow (Monday) where he will inaugurate the Admin Block of Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology, ARY News reported.

As per details, PM Khan will also address the students at the Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will also visit Umerkot district of Sindh on August 31 where he will address a rally to be organised for showing solidarity with Kashmiris and Hindu community.

PM Imran Khan will be accompanied by the foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and other leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The premier will be returned to Islamabad after delivering his speech in the public gathering in the Sindh’s district.

