Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


PM Imran to inaugurate tree plantation drive in Mianwali today

PM-Imran-Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Mianwali today (Sunday).

During his visit, he will inaugurate a spring tree plantation drive by planting a sapling at Kundian, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

He will also attend an annual convocation of NAMAL university as a chief guest.

Earlier on Saturday, advisor to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam had said that 250 million tree saplings will be planted in spring season under 10 billion tree tsunami programme.

Talking to journalists in Islamabad, Malik Amin said that these saplings would be planted across the country as the afforestation activities have been prioritized by the government to tackle fallouts of the global warming.

He said that Prime Minister Khan will kick off national spring tree plantation drive on Sunday by planting a tree sapling in the country oldest Kundian forest area in Mianwali district.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

PIA suspends Beijing flights amid coronavirus fears

Pakistan

250mn tree saplings to be planted in spring season: PM’s adviser

Pakistan

Peace in Afghanistan to lead to regional stability: Dr Firdous

Pakistan

National Task Force seizes 714 stocks of medicines over quality, safety concerns


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close