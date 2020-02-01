PM Imran Khan hopes Turkey to become part of CPEC

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that Pakistan was hopeful that Turkey would become a part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, ARY NEWS reported.

The prime minister said this while talking to a Turkish television channel. He said that the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan accompanied by investors and business community members would visit the country next month.

“We are committed to improving ties between the two countries in all spheres,” he said.

Speaking over the issues faced by him after coming into power, Khan said that they faced current account deficit after assuming the power. “We had to take strict measures to stabilize the economy and finally we are able to come out of the crisis time,” he said.

He said that the country’s opposition was afraid of his success as it would prove a political death for them.

Speaking over Indian atrocities against people of the occupied Kashmir, the prime minister said that August 5 decision of India to annex the occupied territory was against the United Nations (UN) resolutions.

“The neighboring country is ruled by the fascist ideology of the far-right RSS,” he said and applauded the support extended by Turkey for the Kashmir cause.

Speaking over deadly coronavirus that claimed at least 259 lives in China till today, Imran Khan hoped that they would be able to cope up with the current situation and said that other than prayers for early resolution of the issues, Pakistan is extending all-out support to its friendly-neighbour.

Earlier in the day, Turkish ambassador to Pakistan, Mustafa Yurdakul on Saturday in an answer to a question said that Turkey and Pakistan were indeed thinking about the prospect of dual citizenship.

Taking to Twitter, the Turkish ambassador said that the proposed idea is about starting to work on mutual recognition of dual citizenship between Turkey and Pakistan.

