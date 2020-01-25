ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed sadness over the loss of lives and property in a powerful earthquake in eastern Turkey that left more than a dozen dead and hundreds injured.

The premier said the country stands with the people and leadership of Turkey in this hour of need.

Separately, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, condoling with the leadership and people of Turkey, said the entire Pakistani nation equally shares the grief of their Turkish brothers and sisters in this hour of trial.

The foreign minister prayed for the departed souls and early recovery of those injured in the earthquake.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Office Spokesperson expressed condolences over the loss of precious lives due to the earthquake in Turkey.

Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said in a statement that the government and the people of Pakistan convey their deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences over the reported loss of several lives as well as injuries to many more as a result of the earthquake in eastern Turkey.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this natural calamity, and we wish a speedy recovery to those injured,” she said.

As always, she added, the people of Pakistan equally share the pain of their Turkish brothers and sisters and stand by them in this hour of grief.

