PM wishes UK’s Prince Charles, premier speedy recovery from COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter on Saturday to wish the UK’s Prince Charles and Prime Minister Boris Johnson “speedy recovery” from coronavirus.

“I wish HRH Prince Charles @ClarenceHouse and PM @BorisJohnson speedy recovery, good health and long life. his deadly virus #COVID19 has hit people beyond borders,” he said.

Prime Minister Khan stressed the need for an internationally coordinated response to counter the pandemic.

I wish HRH Prince Charles @ClarenceHouse and PM @BorisJohnson speedy recovery, good health and long life. This deadly virus #COVID19 has hit people beyond borders. We need an internationally coordinated response to counter it. #TogetherWeCan — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 28, 2020

In a tweet on Friday, Johnson had said that he has “developed mild symptoms” and is self-isolating.

“Over the last 24 hours, i have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus,” he said.

On March 25, Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, had tested positive for coronavirus, his household said.

“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus,” Clarence House said in a statement. “He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.”

