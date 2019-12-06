PM Imran Khan to attend UN conference on refugees on 17-18 December

ISLAMABAD: During a briefing at the Foreign Office of Pakistan on Friday, the spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal revealed that the Prime Minister, Imran Khan was scheduled to depart to Geneva on 17 December.

The Prime Minister, Imran Khan is set to participate in a conference being held on December 17-18 pertaining to the rights and woes of refugees.

Read More: President Alvi stresses on dignified repatriation of Afghan refugees

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the Swiss government will host proceedings together.

Answering a question regarding Kashmir, the FO spokesperson said that resolving Kashmir dispute as per the wishes of Kashmiris was Pakistan’s top priority.

The foreign office spokesperson also lauded the resumption of US-Afghan peace talk which had gone through a lull and have now again been initiated.

Read More: Zara Noor Abbas joins hands with UNHCR to empower refugees

In a statement released by the foreign office yesterday, Pakistan welcomed the announcement regarding the resumption of the US-Taliban talks.

It read: “We hope that it will lead to intra-Afghan negotiations and ultimately to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan”.

Read More: Pakistan taking bold steps on Climate Change challenges: UN

The statement said that Pakistan encourages all parties to the conflict to engage constructively as a shared responsibility. Pakistan has always maintained that there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan.

“An inclusive peace and reconciliation process, involving all segments of the Afghan society, is the only practical way forward,” it concluded.

Comments

comments