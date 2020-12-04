PM Imran Khan lauds implementation of uniform syllabus policy

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday termed the government initiative for enforcing uniform syllabus policy as a great success and said that its implementation is no less than a revolution in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

The prime minister said this while launching the radio school and education portal.

He said that enforcing a uniform syllabus policy in the county will help Pakistan in becoming a united nation. “Separate syllabus becomes a cause of division within the country,” he said.

Imran Khan further lauded the programme to train teachers via online platforms and said that usually there is a shortage of science teachers in far-flung areas and the programme would help not only in training teachers but would also pave way for better education facilities provided to the children in these areas.

The prime minister further said that efforts were also underway to provide technical education to youngsters.

He further said that distance learning is one of the best options to provide education facilities to the students of far-flung areas of the country.

Imran Khan, however, admitted that uneducated parents would face difficulty in understanding the distance learning education process and said that the government would take measures to simplify it further.

It is pertinent to mention here that during a briefing to the prime minister on the uniform syllabus in March this year, it was said that the now-prepared curriculum uptil grade five will come into force from March 2021 while the syllabus from grade six to eight would be finalized by March 2021 and would be enforced from March 2022.

It was further briefed that the uniform course outline from grade nine to 12 will be finalized by March 2022 and would come into force by March 2023.

