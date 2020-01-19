PM urges UNMOGIP’s return to IOJK-side of ceasefire line

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan urged UN Security Council to insist Indian government for allowing the return of the United Nations Military Observer Mission in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to occupied Jammu and Kashmir side of the Line of Control (LoC), ARY News reported on Sunday.

PM Imran Khan, in his Twitter messages, expressed fear of false flag operation from India and urged UNSC for sending UNMOGIP to the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) of the ceasefire line.

The premier highlighted the aggression of the Indian troops once again, saying that the occupation forces continued to target and kill civilians across the LOC with increasing intensity and frequency.

PM Khan added, “There is an urgent need for UN SC to insist India allow UNMOGIP return to IOJK-side of LOC. We fear an Indian false flag operation.”

As Indian Occupation forces continue to target & kill civilians across the LOC with increasing intensity & frequency, there is an urgent need for UN SC to insist India allow UNMOGIP return to IOJK-side of LOC. We fear an Indian false flag operation. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 19, 2020

He warned Pakistan will not remain an inactive observer if India continues its military attacks killing civilians along the LoC.

I want to make clear to India and the international community that if India continues its military attacks killing civilians across LOC, Pakistan will find it increasingly difficult to remain an inactive observer along the LOC. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 19, 2020

Read: FO condemns maltreatment of minorities, atrocities in IOJK by India

Earlier on Friday, Pakistan had strongly condemned Indian Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat’s remarks about “deradicalization camps” for Kashmir children and seeking to place Pakistan on Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) blacklist.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said Pakistan condemns the highly irresponsible remarks made by General Bipin Rawat, raising inter alia the usual Indian bogey of “terrorism”, making the repugnant suggestion of putting young Kashmiri children in “de-radicalization camps”, and seeking to place Pakistan on FATF blacklist.

She said these remarks are reflective of the extremist mindset and bankrupt thinking that have evidently also permeated the state institutions of India.

The statement further said that as a perpetrator of unabated state-terrorism in occupied Kashmir, India is in no position to pontificate on the issue of terrorism.

Read: China raised Kashmir issue in UNSC as gesture of goodwill: Chinese FO

The occupied Kashmir has already been turned into the world’s largest prison camp with 8 million Kashmiris incarcerated there since 5 August last year.

The spokesman added that with over 900,000 Indian occupation forces perpetrating egregious violations of human rights; draconian laws such as Armed Forces Special Powers Act and Public Safety Act enabling them complete impunity; and over 13,000 young Kashmiri boys abducted from their homes and away from their families.

The spokesperson said General Rawat’s talk of “deradicalization camps” for Kashmiri children is simply despicable.

Read: China raised Kashmir issue in UNSC as gesture of goodwill: Chinese FO

She further said General Rawat’s remarks about FATF are proof of India’s repeated attempts to politicize FATF’s technical proceedings for advancing its narrow, partisan objectives.

She said Pakistan has consistently sensitized the world community about India’s malicious campaign in this regard. She expressed hope that the FATF members would reject these Indian machinations.

The foreign office spokesperson urged the world community to take cognizance of the BJP government’s desperate attempts to divert attention from the unacceptable situation in Occupied Kashmir, growing domestic protest against discriminatory laws and practices, and its unabashed animus towards India’s minorities.

She called upon the global community to hold India accountable for its illegal actions.

Comments

comments