PM Imran Khan welcomes UNSC for again taking up Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has welcomed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for taking up the Jammu and Kashmir dispute once again which has been on its agenda for over 70 years, ARY News reported on Thursday.

PM Imran Khan said in his Twitter messages, “The UNSC, under the UN Charter, not only has the responsibility for maintaining international peace & security but also of ensuring implementation of its resolutions.”

He also thanked the Council members who expressed concerns over the deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and advised against the escalation of tensions. The members also underscored the need for respecting the international law and called for a peaceful resolution of the dispute, he added.

I welcome the UNSC for again taking up the Jammu & Kashmir dispute, which has been on its agenda for over 70 yrs. The UNSC, under the UN Charter, not only has the responsibility for maintaining international peace & security but also of ensuring implementation of its resolutions. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 6, 2020

While reiterating the Islamabad’s principle stance over Kashmir dispute, the premier said, “Pakistan’s position remains clear & unambiguous. The J&K (Jammu and Kashmir) dispute must be resolved in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions granting Kashmiri people the right of self determination under a free & fair plebiscite.”

PM Khan vowed that Pakistan will continue to extend all possible support to the Kashmiris until they secure the inalienable right.

Earlier in the day, the joint sitting of the Parliament unanimously adopted a resolution to reject India’s illegal and unilateral actions in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir since August 5 last year and demand lifting the military siege of Kashmiris.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi moved the resolution in the joint session of the Parliament that aimed to reject the illegal moves of the Indian government in the occupied Kashmir.

It stated that Kashmir is an internationally recognised dispute and longest outstanding item on the agenda of United Nations Security Council (UNSC), categorically stating that illegal steps cannot alter the disputed status of the territory.

It reiterated Pakistan full support to the Kashmiri people in their legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination, whereas, the parliament also demanded to immediately lift the military siege in IOJK and rescind unilateral actions of August 5 – 2019, Radio Pakistan reported.

The resolution demanded India to stop its illegal measures to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory. It also called upon India to withdraw nine hundred thousand troops from the territory and give Kashmiri their inalienable right to self-determination.

The parliament called upon the international community to use all tools at its disposal to hold India accountable for its illegal and unilateral actions and human rights violations against the Kashmiri people.

It also urged the international community to pressurise India to adhere to its international human rights obligations and allow international media and Independent Observers entry into the IOJK to investigate and examine the excessive use of force and violence against the Kashmiri people.

