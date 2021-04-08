PM Imran Khan to unveil Rs275bn uplift package for Gilgit-Baltistan on April 12

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit to Gilgit-Baltistan on April 12 (Monday) where he will announce an Rs275 billion development package for the GB region, ARY News reported.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was scheduled to visit Gilgit-Baltistan on April 5 but his his-day visit for GB Integrated Development Plan was postponed due to bad weather.

As per the new schedule, the prime minister will now visit the region on Monday.

The prime minister will pay a day-long visit to GB on Monday and unveil a development package worth Rs275 bn which was approved by his federal government last month.

The projects related to clean energy, transport and communication, health, infrastructure, water sanitation, women development programme, construction of new grid stations and tourism are part of the GB uplift package.

PM Khan will also make an important statement regarding granting Gilgit-Baltistan the status of a provisional province of Pakistan.

Gilgit Baltistan Legislative Assembly last year had demanded an interim province status for the region from Pakistan’s federal government.

Regional legislature passing a resolution, demanded an appropriate representation for the Gilgit Baltistan region in Pakistan’s National Assembly, Senate and other federal institutions.

The resolution of the legislature also vows that the people of the Gilgit Baltistan region would continue their moral as well as political support for the freedom struggle of the people of Kashmir.

