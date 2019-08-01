PM Imran expresses satisfaction over successful visit to US

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that strong bilateral Pak-US relationship will add to the peace and stability in the region, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Chairing a high level meeting held at PM Office to review the outcome of his visit to the US and summit-level meeting, the prime minister said that he was convinced that besides being a desire of the US and Pakistan’s leadership, a robust bilateral Pak-US relationship would also add to the regional peace and stability, a PM Office statement said.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister expressed satisfaction on his successful visit to the United States and acknowledged the vision of US President Donald Trump regarding Pak-US bilateral relations.

PM Khan said that the leadership of both countries desire to have strong bilateral ties.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Zaidi, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, SAPM on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, Director General ISI Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamid, Ambassador-at-Large Ali Jehangir Siddiqui and senior officials.

