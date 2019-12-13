ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to formulate a national action plan and compilation of national crime database by the interior ministry to curb cases related to violence against children, ARY News reported on Friday.

PM Imran Khan issued the orders while chairing a high-level session to review steps for saving children from violence especially for being a victim of sexual abuse. The session was attended by Shafqat Mahmood, Shireen Mazari, Shahzad Akbar, secretary interior, provincial inspector-generals (IGs) and provincial officials from the interior ministry and home department.

The premier was briefed over the sexual harassment of children, pornography and the recent incidents took place in different parts of the country. The officials have also apprised PM Khan over administrative steps taken by the concerned authorities to handle the cases.

A brief review was given to the premier over different violence cases including Zainab, Chunian and Rawalpindi besides giving him information related to the measures adopted on the federation and provincial levels. The officials elaborated that a special monitoring cell was established in Punjab province to end crimes against children, whereas, the mechanism of DNA reports was also improved.

During the briefing, PM Khan directed to further strengthen the cybercrime wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to ensure earliest resolutions of such complaints. He issued instructions to formulate a national action plan for increasing effectiveness of legislations over violence against children to hand over punishments to the culprits who found guilty in the crimes.

The premier sought recommendations from the concerned authorities regarding the steps to prevent victims’ families from disgrace. He ordered to table suggestions for measures to provide special attention to the victimised children for their rehabilitation into different aspects. PM Khan asked civil society and media to play its role against heinous crimes against children.

