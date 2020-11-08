PM Imran Khan to visit Balochistan tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Quetta on Monday (tomorrow) for a day-long visit, ARY News reported, citing sources.

During the visit, PM Imran Khan will hold important meetings with Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, governor, provincials ministers, high officials and other noted personalities.

The prime minister will also inaugurate the national highway project and will unveil a comprehensive development package for the province, said the sources.

Earlier on October 29, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced that he would soon visit South Balochistan to announce a comprehensive development package for the area.

The prime minister had said that while chairing a high-level meeting on uplift projects for Balochistan, which was attended by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, DG ISI, Commander Southern Command of the armed forces, federal ministers including Asad Umar, Omar Ayub, Fakhar Imam, Faisal Vawda and advisers to the prime minister and provincial ministers and secretaries of the province.

The meeting had been briefed over the development package for underdeveloped areas of South Balochistan besides shedding light on other projects in the region.

