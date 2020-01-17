ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will likely undertake a visit to Davos, Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum slated to get underway next week, ARY News reported.

According to details, the prime minister is expected to depart for the Swiss city on Jan 21 ( Tuesday).

A meeting was convened today to discuss his upcoming visit and schedule for his meetings with world leaders on the sidelines of the summit. Officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the PM House attended the meeting.

Sources said the prime minister will meet foreign investors to apprise them of untapped investment opportunities Pakistan boasts.

They said a meeting of the federal cabinet scheduled to take place next week will likely be postponed due to the prime minister’s visit.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will return upon completion of his visit on Jan 23.

Last month, the Press Information Department (PID) in a statement had said the PM’s three-day visit along with his delegation is estimated to cost the national exchequer $68,000. On the other hand, the visits of former PMs to Davos, including Nawaz Sharif, cost $762,000, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi $561,000 and Yousuf Raza Gilani $459,000.

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control in a tweet had said: “A stark difference between the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and previous rulers. PM Imran Khan is saving precious National resources while previous rulers abused them. This is # NayaPakistan @ ImranKhanPTI.”

