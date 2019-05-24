PM Imran Khan arriving in Karachi today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday (today) is reaching Karachi on a day long visit to attend a fund raiser for Shaukat Khanum Cancer hospital, reported ARY News.

As per schedule, the premier will hold an important meeting at the Governor House and will attend an Iftar dinner in the metropolis.

Sources said, during his stay, Prime Minister Imran Khan will also attend a fund for Shaukat Khanum Cancer hospital and is reported to visit district Ghotki later in the day.

The Ghotki visit will be in relation to the passing of Sardar Ali Mohammad Khan Mahar who had been an ex-Chief Minister to Sindh and was the Federal Minister for Narcotics Control between 2018 and 2019 till his unfortunate demise.

Mr Khan will go and pay his respects and condole with the bereaved family on the irreparable loss to them.

Mahar succumbed to a heart attack on Tuesday which proved to be fatal, he was 52 years old.

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that 75 per cent patients were provided free treatment at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre.

Addressing a fund raising ceremony in Peshawar, PM Imran had said, “Shaukat Khanum is the sole hospital in the world that provides free treatment to cancer patients.”

